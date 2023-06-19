Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lightning strike results in barn fire, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County Fire Rescue (CCFR) is working on a barn fire that happened on Highway 41.

According to officials, the fire started around 10:20 a.m. when lightning struck a tree near a barn located in a pecan orchard just south of Cordele on Highway 41.

No injuries were reported. The barn was not salvaged in the fire.

“Just a reminder of how dangerous lightning can be,” Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for all of Southwest Georgia. Multiple rounds of...
Multiple rounds of storms expected throughout the day on Monday
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department are investigating the...
1 dead in Americus shooting incident, GBI, Americus Police investigating
According to the release, cities currently using the system have reported decreased gunfire,...
Installation of new camera system in Thomasville to begin next week
Downtown Cairo is still looking for investors to fill vacant lots.
$1.3 million investment to add 25 new jobs to Downtown Cairo
Effingham Co. Juneteenth Celebration this weekend
Juneteenth events in South Georgia

Latest News

Peach Clobber Baseball is based in Sumner, but has players from Lee, Dougherty, Worth,...
South Ga. youth baseball team announces partnership with sports training facility
In May, Lt. Governor Burt Jones appointed Senator Freddie Powell-Sims of Dawson to the Senate...
South Ga. senator to serve on committee to approve new hospitals
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for all of Southwest Georgia. Multiple rounds of...
Multiple rounds of storms expected throughout the day on Monday
Downtown Cairo is still looking for investors to fill vacant lots.
$1.3 million investment to add 25 new jobs to Downtown Cairo