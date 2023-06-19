‘It still represents a journey’: Albany leaders use Juneteenth as inspiration to move foward

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday, people across the Good Life City reflected on the significance of the date’s past, while also making moves towards a better future.

June 19th, 1865, slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified of their freedom—two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

“We got the holiday, I’m going to make the best of it. Now is the time to share the whole truth,” Albany historian Michael Harper said.

He is using the federal holiday to educate the community about the historical truth behind Juneteenth. He says that the truth goes beyond Major General Gordon Granger delivering the news that slaves were free.

Historians say over 2,000 colored troops were sent to Galveston at the same time Major General Granger brought the news about the emancipation proclamation. (American battlefield trust)

“If it was not for the United States Colored troops being there already, he probably would have had to fight to get into Galveston. But all of that work had already been done by all of those newly freed slaves who joined the Union army that were classified as the United States army-colored troops,” he said.

According to historians, over 2,000 troops were sent to Galveston and were there at the same time Major General Granger brought the news. Despite President Abraham Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation into law on January 1, 1863, historians said that due to the lack of Union soldiers in Texas and a strong rebel resistance, the enforcement of that new law had little impact.

“I want our young people to grow up knowing this. Our ancestors were not just sitting there waiting on somebody to free them. They were making their own sacrifices,” Harper said.

Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young said that story in itself speaks to the many years following Juneteenth that African Americans have had to fight for more freedom.

“Juneteenth marks that period but as you know that represented a journey and it still represents a journey that we’re on. Even after we were freed as slaves. We had to figure out where our place was going to be in the country,” he said.

With silent reminders of history within the Albany community, people like Young are trying to use data and facts paired with Juneteenth’s message of freedom to try and move Albany forward.

“You can come in on any highway coming into Albany and what you pass are plantations and those plantations held slaves. In looking at that history, all of those things talk about the condition we’re in now,” Young said.

For some city leaders, plantations around Albany serve as a silent reminder of how the past can influence the future. (walb)

Over 150 years ago, African Americans were fighting to be free of shackles. Today the fight for freedom has different bondages. Right now according to research analyst and Albany native Daa’iyah Salaam, about 27% of Albany is below the poverty line. But when you look at African Americans in Albany who make up about 73% of the community, the poverty rate is much more.

“Georgia’s median income $65,000 and when you look at 31701, that median income for that particular zip code is about $21,000. That’s far beyond the poverty line,” she said.

Salaam said it’s scary to know these alarming rates are happening in her hometown but is inspired by the liberation Juneteenth displayed. She wants to bring all of the information and resources she’s gathered to those impacted by today’s disparities—hoping to lead them to their own freedom.

“All of us have pieces of the puzzle but we have to work together to put those pieces together, so this is my piece,” she said.

Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness--those are the written freedoms Young is also hoping to bring to those still struggling.

“We are going to do the work to make sure we make progress. We’re going to take the information, we’ve going to take the history and use a little inspiration to move us forward, to be the change that we want to see and recognizing from Juneteenth to now, we’ve had a story of resilience,” he said.

