FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday 6/19/2023. Slight Risk of Severe Storms for all of South Georgia. Threats include damaging wind & flash flooding at a 15% chance. There’s also a 5% chance of large hail and a 2% chance of a tornado. Multiple rounds are expected morning to evening.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

