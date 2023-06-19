First Alert Weather Day for Monday, June 19th

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms will take a break for this evening with a few showers and thunderstorms possible later tonight into early Monday. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. For Monday, we still hold on to showers and thunderstorms for most of the day. However, the strongest storms will arrive during the afternoon and evening time frame. The first round of storms arrives around 6 AM and continues into the late morning. The highest chance for severe weather will enter the area around 1 PM on Monday and storms should last until 8 PM Monday. There will be a few lingering storms after that, but we the severe threat should fall. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk over Southwest Georgia. This includes a 15% chance of damaging wind, a 5% chance for large hail, and a 2% chance of a tornado. This is why a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday, June 19th (Juneteenth).

We hold on to the chances for showers and thunderstorms again on Tuesday with a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) in place for the day. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are going to take place Tuesday afternoon into the evening with our main threats remaining the chance for damaging winds and large hail. However, a tornado cannot be ruled out at this time. Highs in the mid-80s to upper-80s for both Monday and Tuesday. Sadly, the chances for rain do not stop there. There is a lot of rich tropical moisture sticking around for the rest of the week, so this combined with an upper-level low stick around will help with the development of more showers and thunderstorms. There will be a chance for localized flash flooding as well. Temperatures will remain below average throughout most of the entire week.

