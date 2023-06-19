Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss his administration’s plans to prepare for climate change and create clean energy jobs on Monday.

The president will be giving his remarks after touring the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California.

Biden will announce $600 million to address climate change, according to the White House.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for all of Southwest Georgia. Multiple rounds of...
Multiple rounds of storms expected throughout the day on Monday
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department are investigating the...
1 dead in Americus shooting incident, GBI, Americus Police investigating
According to the release, cities currently using the system have reported decreased gunfire,...
Installation of new camera system in Thomasville to begin next week
Downtown Cairo is still looking for investors to fill vacant lots.
$1.3 million investment to add 25 new jobs to Downtown Cairo
Effingham Co. Juneteenth Celebration this weekend
Juneteenth events in South Georgia

Latest News

In May, Lt. Governor Burt Jones appointed Senator Freddie Powell-Sims of Dawson to the Senate...
South Ga. senator to serve on committee to approve new hospitals
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland,...
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi