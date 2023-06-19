Baby sloth born at Atlanta Zoo just in time for Father’s Day

ATLANTA (WALB) - Cocoa, a 30-year-old Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth at Zoo Atlanta, became a dad again on Father’s Day.

Sloths are famous for their slow movements but develop much faster than other mammal babies. They are born fully furred, with their eyes open and teeth already present and have fully developed claws for clinging to their mothers.

The unnamed baby sloth was born from Nutella, a six-year-old who, before now, had no previous offspring.

“We are delighted about the birth of Nutella’s infant, especially on Father’s Day,” Dr. Jennifer Mickelberg, vice president of collections and conservation, said. “Among mammals, sloths are unusual in almost every way.”

Hoffmann’s two-toed sloths are not currently classified as endangered, but wild populations face mounting threats due to human activities. Nutella and Cocoa were recommended to breed by the AZA Species Survival Plan, which seeks to maintain healthy, genetically diverse, and self-sustaining animal populations in accredited zoos.

Nutella and her infant may be seen daily, weather permitting, in the Zoo’s summer sloth habitat located in the KIDZone. Plan a visit or learn more at zooatlanta.org.

