Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.(Veselina Dzhingarova / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Officials said a man is dead after he fell over the edge at Skywalk into the Grand Canyon.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team responded to the Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a 33-year-old man who reportedly fell over the edge around 9 a.m. on June 5.

Two rope specialists responded with a Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter where they located the man’s body and determined he was dead.

His body was extracted and taken to the Hualapai Nation.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

It is unclear why the man fell.

Anyone in need of mental health support is asked to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for all of Southwest Georgia. Multiple rounds of...
Multiple rounds of storms expected throughout the day on Monday
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department are investigating the...
1 dead in Americus shooting incident, GBI, Americus Police investigating
According to the release, cities currently using the system have reported decreased gunfire,...
Installation of new camera system in Thomasville to begin next week
Downtown Cairo is still looking for investors to fill vacant lots.
$1.3 million investment to add 25 new jobs to Downtown Cairo
Effingham Co. Juneteenth Celebration this weekend
Juneteenth events in South Georgia

Latest News

In May, Lt. Governor Burt Jones appointed Senator Freddie Powell-Sims of Dawson to the Senate...
South Ga. senator to serve on committee to approve new hospitals
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland,...
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi