1 dead in Americus shooting incident, GBI, Americus Police investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department are investigating the shooting death of Ja’Marcus Dariso, 20, of Americus at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is working with the Americus Police Department to investigate the early morning shooting death of an Americus man on Sunday at around 2:15 a.m.

According to the GBI, at around 1:45 a.m., police received a 911 call about a shooting incident in the 300 block of Poplar Street. Police and EMS responded to the scene and took Ja’Marcus Dariso, 20, to Pheobe Sumter Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

GBI agents and Americus Police Department Investigators are looking for witnesses to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677, the GBI at 1 (800) 597-TIPS, the anonymous tip line or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

