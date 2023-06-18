Ask the Expert
Ga. veteran uses PTSD to help others navigate services

By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For many veterans, PTSD is a daily battle. But one veteran is turning his pain into purpose by inspiring others.

Jim Lorraine is an Airforce veteran and the founder and CEO of America’s Warrior Partnership in Augusta. Now, it’s changing lives for those with PTSD across all of Georgia.

“So my post-traumatic stress, one of the first events honestly just as I was joining the Airforce I was in a terrible car accident. I had amputated my foot and was reattached and I recovered from that,” Lorraine said.

Lorraine says while he was able to recover physically, PTSD requires mental health resources.

“There were so many services that were available, but nobody knew how to navigate them. So, what America’s Warrior Partnership does is basically we help navigate the complex veteran’s world for veterans who need help,” Lorraine said.

America’s Warrior Partnership has helped veterans with a 91 percent match rate to these resources since opening back in 2022.

“My father who was a World War II veteran had never unveiled himself to these services. And it wasn’t until after I left service and realized what was available that I tried to connect them to what we had earned,” Lorraine said.

Part of the organization’s mission is to help veterans who might be dealing with thoughts of suicide. One way the organization helps combat this is by connecting, educating, evaluating and collaborating with veterans.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

