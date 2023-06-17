‘This is my first senior prom’: Albany Senior Citizen Prom creates memories and brings back nostalgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday night was a big night for some senior citizens in Albany as the city hosted its 21st annual Senior Citizen Prom.

Every year, the event sees over 200 senior citizens come dressed up in their best tuxes and dresses. The event was created as a way to show senior citizens they are appreciated and loved. While the event allowed people to dance the night away, for many eventgoers, there was a deeper meaning behind being able to experience a night of nostalgia.

As part of her prom outfit, Latayna Jackson shaved a cancer ribbon in her hair. (walb)

Latanya Jackson, an event attendee, dressed in pink and shaved a ribbon in her hair to support everyone impacted by cancer.

“I have several friends that have cancer, and several family members that have had cancer. I always try to get me a ribbon whenever somebody calls me and says I’m going through it right now, so that’s the least I can do,” Jackson said. “Get a ribbon and put it out there and show support for them. And you know, we have to go out there and be sexy and try to do our little thing to let everybody know we still got our groove.”

Teresa Jenkins, another prom attendee, was able to take her mom to her first prom.

An event attendee arrived in style in their Great Gatsby-inspired outfits. (walb)

“I was happy, proud. I’ve never been to one before,” Artie Clyde, Jenkin’s mom, said.

“Don’t put things off. Enjoy life as it comes. And we’re blessed to have our mom so we can experience this with her. She’s 86,” Jenkins said.

There was music, prom backdrops and of course a theme. This year’s theme was the Great Gatsby.

“Seeing everybody dressing up, having fun, good times. All good times,” said Cathy Garcia, an event attendee.

Event organizer Tee Taylor said this year tickets sold out fast and the event continues to grow every year.

“They’re among other seniors that they can ask to go shopping with them, just have a day of fun with them. You know, just hanging with someone their own age,” she said.

For anyone who is interested in attending next year’s Senior Citizen Prom, look out for information coming out in December 2023.

