Juneteenth Jubilee kicks off Juneteenth events in Albany

By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People from across Albany are celebrating the freedom that Juneteenth signifies.

Saturday’s Juneteenth Jubilee kicked off the holiday with various artists including the Freedom Singers. The turnout was great, and aside from the entertainment, another important element of the event was education.

“Juneteenth is a huge event for us, especially with being free,” Courtney Proctor, education specialist and jubilee participant, said. “Freedom of speech, freedom of choice, especially choice, of giving life and living life to the best and the fullest, so we can give back to the community.”

Juneteenth events will take place from June 17-18. For a list of events, click here.

