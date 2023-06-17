Juneteenth events in South Georgia

Ask the Expert
Effingham Co. Juneteenth Celebration this weekend
By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Juneteenth is coming up soon, and all over South Georgia events are soon to be underway.

Juneteenth marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation that officially ended slavery. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.

Here is a list of events being hosted for the holiday.

Dougherty County

A Juneteenth Jubilee is being hosted at the Albany Civic Center on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Juneteenth Poetic Therapy Fest is being hosted at 932 W. Broad Ave. in Albany on Saturday, June 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Juneteenth Glow Throw is being hosted at 2302 N. Slappey Blvd. in Albany on June 19 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dad’s throw is free for Father’s Day.

Thomas County

The Juneteenth of Thomasville is being hosted at the Thomasville Exchange Club Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 17 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Colquitt County

The Juneteenth Black Tie Gala is being hosted at the Colquitt County Arts Center ballroom in Moultrie on Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m.

The main Juneteenth holiday celebration is being hosted at the Courthouse Square from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We will continue to update the list of events.

