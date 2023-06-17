Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Installation of new camera system in Thomasville to begin next week

According to the release, cities currently using the system have reported decreased gunfire,...
According to the release, cities currently using the system have reported decreased gunfire, gun violence and gun crimes.(WILX)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department will officially launch a crime reduction system next week that is designed to reduce crime and gun violence.

In October 2022, Thomasville city leaders approved the Flock camera systems for a six-month trial run. A total of 15 cameras were placed throughout the city during the trial period.

With the assistance of Flock Safety System, over 90 gunshot protection devices have been installed, with camera and license plate recognition device installations to begin next week. The system will provide real-time information to better aid officer response.

“If there’s an incident involving a shooting, this new system will alert us that gunshots were detected so an officer is not going into a scene blindly,” said TPD Major Shane Harris said. “Officers will enter dangerous situations with more information to help establish safe interactions and safe policing. Our goal is crime reduction and positive law enforcement interactions throughout the community.”

TPD provided data to Flock Safety that identified hot spot areas where the largest numbers of crime incidents have occurred. According to the release, Flock Safety engineers reviewed the data and selected installation locations based on areas containing high numbers of police calls, as well as best coverage areas.

The system will only be installed on public property.

“The Flock Safety System has and will continue to be installed on city right of ways in open areas,” Harris said. “We will also install cameras at the major intersections and gateways of Thomasville to help improve the safety of our city and potentially assist surrounding law enforcement agencies.”

According to the release, cities currently using the system have reported decreased gunfire, gun violence and gun crimes.

“Through our initial research, some police departments were reporting a 60-70% reduction in crime after they employed this technology,” Harris said.

Once fully installed, TPD will continue to review data and crime statistics to evaluate the system’s effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the dead alligator on the side of Highway 82.
Reptile on the roadway: Alligator killed by car on Highway 82
The two reportedly lived next door to each other.
GBI: Grandson charged with murder in his grandfather’s death
Damage reports and further information on the tornadoes have yet to be released.
NWS: 2 South Ga. tornadoes confirmed during Wednesday’s storms
Those injured were taken to a local hospital.
1 killed, 3 injured in 4 vehicle Valdosta crash
Photo of the aftermath after lightning hit the Nashville, Georgia home and started a fire.
South Georgia lineman’s home destroyed by fire after lightning strike

Latest News

Valdosta Police Department Commander Robert Renfroe became the eighth Valdosta Police officer...
Valdosta officer becomes 8th officer in department to graduate from prestigious FBI program
On June 17, the City of Albany Public Works Department closed the eastbound lane of Wingate...
Construction will lead to closed lane on Wingate Avenue
Thomas County to begin work on a new animal shelter
Thomas County gun range hosting firearm education and self defense courses