Installation of new camera system in Thomasville to begin next week

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department will officially launch a crime reduction system next week that is designed to reduce crime and gun violence.

In October 2022, Thomasville city leaders approved the Flock camera systems for a six-month trial run. A total of 15 cameras were placed throughout the city during the trial period.

With the assistance of Flock Safety System, over 90 gunshot protection devices have been installed, with camera and license plate recognition device installations to begin next week. The system will provide real-time information to better aid officer response.

“If there’s an incident involving a shooting, this new system will alert us that gunshots were detected so an officer is not going into a scene blindly,” said TPD Major Shane Harris said. “Officers will enter dangerous situations with more information to help establish safe interactions and safe policing. Our goal is crime reduction and positive law enforcement interactions throughout the community.”

TPD provided data to Flock Safety that identified hot spot areas where the largest numbers of crime incidents have occurred. According to the release, Flock Safety engineers reviewed the data and selected installation locations based on areas containing high numbers of police calls, as well as best coverage areas.

The system will only be installed on public property.

“The Flock Safety System has and will continue to be installed on city right of ways in open areas,” Harris said. “We will also install cameras at the major intersections and gateways of Thomasville to help improve the safety of our city and potentially assist surrounding law enforcement agencies.”

According to the release, cities currently using the system have reported decreased gunfire, gun violence and gun crimes.

“Through our initial research, some police departments were reporting a 60-70% reduction in crime after they employed this technology,” Harris said.

Once fully installed, TPD will continue to review data and crime statistics to evaluate the system’s effectiveness.

