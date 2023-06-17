Construction will lead to closed lane on Wingate Avenue

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A portion of Wingate Avenue in Albany is closed for construction.

On June 17, the City of Albany Public Works Department closed the eastbound lane of Wingate Avenue at Teche Avenue to set up an additional pump and discharge hose.

The closure will last until the construction work is complete.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until crews have cleared the area.

