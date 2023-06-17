Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Construction will lead to closed lane on Wingate Avenue

On June 17, the City of Albany Public Works Department closed the eastbound lane of Wingate...
On June 17, the City of Albany Public Works Department closed the eastbound lane of Wingate Avenue at Teche Avenue to set up an additional pump and discharge hose.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A portion of Wingate Avenue in Albany is closed for construction.

On June 17, the City of Albany Public Works Department closed the eastbound lane of Wingate Avenue at Teche Avenue to set up an additional pump and discharge hose.

The closure will last until the construction work is complete.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until crews have cleared the area.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the dead alligator on the side of Highway 82.
Reptile on the roadway: Alligator killed by car on Highway 82
The two reportedly lived next door to each other.
GBI: Grandson charged with murder in his grandfather’s death
Damage reports and further information on the tornadoes have yet to be released.
NWS: 2 South Ga. tornadoes confirmed during Wednesday’s storms
Those injured were taken to a local hospital.
1 killed, 3 injured in 4 vehicle Valdosta crash
Photo of the aftermath after lightning hit the Nashville, Georgia home and started a fire.
South Georgia lineman’s home destroyed by fire after lightning strike

Latest News

According to the release, cities currently using the system have reported decreased gunfire,...
Installation of new camera system in Thomasville to begin next week
Valdosta Police Department Commander Robert Renfroe became the eighth Valdosta Police officer...
Valdosta officer becomes 8th officer in department to graduate from prestigious FBI program
Thomas County to begin work on a new animal shelter
Thomas County gun range hosting firearm education and self defense courses