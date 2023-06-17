Ask the Expert
City honors Congressional Gold Medal recipient, Moultrie’s first Black female Army enlistee

The city of Moultrie honored the late army hero.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, a woman who served our country in the only majority Black, all-female battalion is being honored in Moultrie. From 2023 on, every June 16th will be known as Willie Belle Irvin Partridge Day.

Friday would’ve been Willie Belle Irvin’s 100th birthday. And friends and family tell WALB they’re excited that she’s finally getting the recognition she deserves.

“She was a mail carrier. You know, they had to get the mail to the front lines that hadn’t received the mail. And it was backed up. And they got a medal for that,” Eugene Irvin, Willie’s brother, said.

Partridge joined the Women’s Army Corps on July 19, 1944, just 43 days after D-Day.

She was assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which consisted of mostly Black women. This was one of the only African-American WAC units to be deployed overseas during World War II.

Brenda Brown's buttons of her mother.
Brenda Brown's buttons of her mother.(WALB)

The unit arrived in Birmingham, England in February 1945 and served there and in France before returning to the U.S. in March of 1946.

“Can you imagine being in Europe during World War II and wanting to hear from home? Hear from your mama and your daddy and your brother and your sister,” Moultrie Mayor William McIntosh said. “And these ladies just worked and worked tirelessly to make sure that that mail and those packages got to these men.”

Partridge was also the first Black woman from Moultrie to enlist in the United States Army.

In March of 2022, she and the other WAC women’s efforts were honored by President Joe Biden, who signed a bill into law awarding them a Congressional Gold Medal.

“I’m very proud of my mother,” Brenda Partridge Brown, Partridge’s daughter, said. “And I’m getting to learn more about who my mother really was because of the history I’ve been able to gain through books that have been written, things I found on the military website and just people in general.”

Partridge was married and had six children.

She passed away on January 10, 1990, at only 66 years old.

Popular Film Director Tyler Perry is also making a movie about the Six Triple Eight’s story.

“My mother would be so proud that her hometown has recognized a native daughter of Moultrie, Georgia. And the United States has righted a wrong for their daughter, because she - this was her beloved country that she served,” Brown said. “And she realized that she was not loved back. But that did not stop her from loving her country.”

