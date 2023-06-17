Ask the Expert
Beautiful Father’s Day - Flooding Threat Resumes Next Week

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
It’ll be mostly dry for Father’s Day. Perfect for any outdoor activities. It’ll be partly cloudy with only a 20% chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Tonight we’ll drop below 70 degrees. Highs will near 90 and will feel like the lower 90s.

Storms will roll through starting in the late late evening and continue through Monday. The overall severe threat remains on the low end next week.

There will be broad low pressure system spinning above us. This pattern will keep lows in the upper 60s, near 70 and highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will be high. Rain totals could get to 4-5′' across the entire area. This will add to the current flooding threat. Slight risk for flash flooding Monday through Wednesday.

TROPIC

Invest 92L continues to get more organized as its in a moist, low shear environment. Models have been inconsistent with whether it will turn north, or move south of the Greater Antilles. We still have at least 10 days until this system could potentially impact our weather.

