ASU Men’s Health Fair brings good turnout, experts stress prostate cancer testing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Men in Albany are taking control of their health, and their first step was attending the health fair at Albany State University on Saturday.

Many health experts say that prostate cancer is more common in black males. Having a primary care doctor is necessary to help early detection.

“It is wonderful to see the turnout from our community and it’s extremely important to make sure we are getting that information out to our community. A lot of the time we don’t necessarily get information from our physicians because we aren’t going to our physicians,” Dr. Derek Heard, medical director for Primary Care Phoebe, said.

Some are hesitant to get tested, especially for prostate cancer. Dr. Brian Rivers, director of the Cancer Health Equity Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine, said there wouldn’t be so much fear or stigma if more black men participated in research studies to better understand the tumors that they are getting.

“Understand their tumor biology but also other risk factors that we need to begin targeting early on,” Rivers said.

Although health experts suggest you get tested every year after the age of 40, it’s important to listen to your body.

“A guideline is just that, a guideline. It is not the end all be all. So, if you have family history, if you feel like you are at higher risk, you can always ask your physician ‘hey, I want to get tested,” Heard said.

President and CEO of Phoebe Scott Steiner said today was about more than health, it’s about self-love.

“Turnout was spectacular, we had at least a couple hundred men today to really love on themselves. Self-love comes first and they were doing that by being here learning and getting tested,” Steiner said.

Organizers hope to make next year’s shop talk bigger.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.