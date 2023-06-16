WATCH: German shepherd rescued via helicopter after falling 300 feet off cliff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) - A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast.
A park visitor was visiting Ecola State Park Wednesday night when their dog fell 300 feet off a cliff to a remote section of beach.
The area can only be reached by rappelling down from the trail, so the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to help rescue the injured pup.
A crew from Astoria Station used a rescue swimmer to retrieve the dog and airlift its owner to the parking lot.
Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.