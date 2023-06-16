Suspects charged in Tifton mobile home park shootings

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged after at least two shootings at a Tifton mobile home park, according to the Tifton Police Department.

The first shooting happened on March 17, when police say they found a man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen in the South Central Avenue Mobile Home Park

The second shooting happened on June 13 when officers were called to Tift Regional Medical Center on a report of a victim that had been shot. When police arrived, they found a man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to his head, per Tifton’s release. The victim reportedly told police he was also shot at the mobile home park.

Jerome Parks, 33, and a juvenile suspect have both been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, one count of robbery and two counts of criminal damage to property.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information on the shootings, you are asked to call (229) 382-3132 or text TIFTONPD and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.