Strong storms over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain moved out for a nice and warm Friday afternoon. We’re just hours away from the next clusters of showers and thunderstorms which roll into SGA early Saturday and continue through the evening. Not a washout however strong-severe storms are possible with threats of damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding. Not as wet nor stormy on Sunday with isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rainfall of 3-10″ fell this past week. Many areas reported numerous roads covered with water as some low-lying areas were transformed into ponds with all the rain. Local rivers, creeks and streams continue to rise. There’s a Flood Warning for the Kinchafoonee Creek through 8pm Sunday. It’ll crest above flood stage then drop below Sunday morning. .

Not the kind of weather you want for early June however it’ll remain unsettled with highs below average low-mid 80s through next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely daily.

