Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Strong storms over the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain moved out for a nice and warm Friday afternoon. We’re just hours away from the next clusters of showers and thunderstorms which roll into SGA early Saturday and continue through the evening. Not a washout however strong-severe storms are possible with threats of damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding. Not as wet nor stormy on Sunday with isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rainfall of 3-10″ fell this past week. Many areas reported numerous roads covered with water as some low-lying areas were transformed into ponds with all the rain. Local rivers, creeks and streams continue to rise. There’s a Flood Warning for the Kinchafoonee Creek through 8pm Sunday. It’ll crest above flood stage then drop below Sunday morning. .

Not the kind of weather you want for early June however it’ll remain unsettled with highs below average low-mid 80s through next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely daily.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the dead alligator on the side of Highway 82.
Reptile on the roadway: Alligator killed by car on Highway 82
The two reportedly lived next door to each other.
GBI: Grandson charged with murder in his grandfather’s death
Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, power outages across South Georgia are high.
Current power outages across South Georiga
Flooding in Albany.
Thursday storms cover Southwest Ga., cause some flooding
The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also...
2 escape destroyed South Ga. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm Friday June 16
Damage reports and further information on the tornadoes have yet to be released.
NWS: 2 South Ga. tornadoes confirmed during Wednesday’s storms
Tift County home damaged by severe storm
Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, power outages across South Georgia are high.
Current power outages across South Georiga