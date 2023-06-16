South Georgia lineman’s home destroyed by fire after lightning strike

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County family is without a home after their home was severely damaged by a lightning strike on Wednesday.

Jake Stone, a lineman with Colquitt EMC, was helping to restore power after severe storms hit South Georgia when lighting hit his Nashville home with his family inside.

Photo of the fire after lightning hit the Nashville, Georgia home. (Source: Jake Stone)

His wife, Megan, and their two boys were able to escape, but according to Colquitt EMC, their home was a complete loss from the fire.

Photo of a hole in the roof and other interior damage the fire caused in the house. (Source: Jake Stone)

If you would like to help the Stone family with clothes donations or other items, Colquitt EMC has started a GoFundMe fundraiser that you can find here.

For clothing donations, please see the sizing information below:

Kason

Medium shorts

Youth Large Shirt

Kaleb

Medium Shorts

Youth Medium Shirts

Megan

Large Tops

Size 12 Bottoms

Scrubs - Large top & petite bottoms

Jake

XL Shirt

XL Shorts

32x32 pants

