Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

South Georgia lineman’s home destroyed by fire after lightning strike

Photo of the aftermath after lightning hit the Nashville, Georgia home and started a fire.
Photo of the aftermath after lightning hit the Nashville, Georgia home and started a fire.(Source: Jake Stone)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County family is without a home after their home was severely damaged by a lightning strike on Wednesday.

Jake Stone, a lineman with Colquitt EMC, was helping to restore power after severe storms hit South Georgia when lighting hit his Nashville home with his family inside.

Photo of the fire after lightning hit the Nashville, Georgia home.
Photo of the fire after lightning hit the Nashville, Georgia home.(Source: Jake Stone)

His wife, Megan, and their two boys were able to escape, but according to Colquitt EMC, their home was a complete loss from the fire.

Photo of a hole in the roof and other interior damage the fire caused in the house.
Photo of a hole in the roof and other interior damage the fire caused in the house.(Source: Jake Stone)

If you would like to help the Stone family with clothes donations or other items, Colquitt EMC has started a GoFundMe fundraiser that you can find here.

For clothing donations, please see the sizing information below:

Kason

  • Medium shorts
  • Youth Large Shirt

Kaleb

  • Medium Shorts
  • Youth Medium Shirts

Megan

  • Large Tops
  • Size 12 Bottoms
  • Scrubs - Large top & petite bottoms

Jake

  • XL Shirt
  • XL Shorts
  • 32x32 pants

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, power outages across South Georgia are high.
Current power outages across South Georiga
Flooding in Albany.
Thursday storms cover Southwest Ga., cause some flooding
The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also...
2 escape destroyed South Ga. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms
Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
If you’re traveling on I-75, law enforcement says to slow down or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Excessive speeding of 100MPH on South Ga. I-75; Officials say slow down or pay the fine

Latest News

Photo of the dead alligator on the side of Highway 82.
Reptile on the roadway: Alligator killed by car on Highway 82
Photo of the Nicholasville home after it was hit by storms
Man from Arlington pulls family from destroyed home after storm
Reptile on the roadway: Alligator killed by car on Highway 82
South Georgia man rescues family from home destroyed by storms