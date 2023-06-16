Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Second suspect charged in 2020 Quitman murder

The shooting death happened at a Quitman apartment in August 2020.
The shooting death happened at a Quitman apartment in August 2020.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A second man has been arrested in the 2020 murder of a Quitman 17-year-old, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On May 22, Quadarious Marquand Byrdsong, 24, was arrested in Lowndes County on several warrants in the 2020 murder of Cenquaz Perry, per the GBI. Perry was killed during an apartment shooting in August 2020. Byrdsong faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and four counts of the Georgia Street Gang Act.

Photo of Cenquaz Perry.
Photo of Cenquaz Perry.(Jamon Williams/Jamon Williams Photography)

This second arrest comes after JayKeith Davis was arrested on a murder charge in February 2023 in the death of Perry, the GBI confirmed.

Byrdsong was taken to the Brooks County Jail after his arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any additional information on Perry’s death, you are asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Quitman Police Department at (229) 263-7556.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Albany.
Thursday storms cover Southwest Ga., cause some flooding
Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, power outages across South Georgia are high.
Current power outages across South Georiga
The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also...
2 escape destroyed South Ga. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms
Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
If you’re traveling on I-75, law enforcement says to slow down or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Excessive speeding of 100MPH on South Ga. I-75; Officials say slow down or pay the fine

Latest News

The two reportedly lived next door to each other.
GBI: Grandson charged with murder in his grandfather’s death
‘Ties that Bind’: Albany mentorship event inspires brighter futures
Flooding in Albany.
Thursday storms cover Southwest Ga., cause some flooding
Photo of trees downed due to thunderstorms and winds in Crisp County.
Crisp County sheriff/EMA director on being prepared for severe storms