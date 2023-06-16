Perry police search for missing and endangered pregnant woman

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - The Perry Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered pregnant woman who may give birth soon.

Megan Miller, or Megan Saint-Louis, was last seen on May 27 in Perry. Both she and the child she’s carrying may be in “imminent danger,” according to police.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call (478) 951-7191 or call Houston County 911.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.