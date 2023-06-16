Ask the Expert
Perry police search for missing and endangered pregnant woman

Megan Miller was last seen on May 27 in Perry.
Megan Miller was last seen on May 27 in Perry.(Source: Perry Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - The Perry Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered pregnant woman who may give birth soon.

Megan Miller, or Megan Saint-Louis, was last seen on May 27 in Perry. Both she and the child she’s carrying may be in “imminent danger,” according to police.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call (478) 951-7191 or call Houston County 911.

