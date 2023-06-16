NWS: 2 South Ga. tornadoes confirmed during Wednesday’s storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Southwest Georgia on Wednesday.

An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Early County and an EF1 was confirmed in Baker County, the NWS said in a statement.

Damage reports and further information on the tornadoes have yet to be released.

We will update you when we learn more about the tornadoes and their impact.

