Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

NWS: 2 South Ga. tornadoes confirmed during Wednesday’s storms

Damage reports and further information on the tornadoes have yet to be released.
Damage reports and further information on the tornadoes have yet to be released.(Source: Associated Press)
By Seth Feiner and WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Southwest Georgia on Wednesday.

An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Early County and an EF1 was confirmed in Baker County, the NWS said in a statement.

Damage reports and further information on the tornadoes have yet to be released.

We will update you when we learn more about the tornadoes and their impact.

WALB’s recent severe weather coverage

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the dead alligator on the side of Highway 82.
Reptile on the roadway: Alligator killed by car on Highway 82
Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, power outages across South Georgia are high.
Current power outages across South Georiga
Flooding in Albany.
Thursday storms cover Southwest Ga., cause some flooding
The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also...
2 escape destroyed South Ga. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms
The two reportedly lived next door to each other.
GBI: Grandson charged with murder in his grandfather’s death

Latest News

Tift County home damaged by severe storm
Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, power outages across South Georgia are high.
Current power outages across South Georiga
Photo of the Nicholasville home after it was hit by storms
Man from Arlington pulls family from destroyed home after storm
South Georgia man rescues family from home destroyed by storms