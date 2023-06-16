Man from Arlington pulls family from destroyed home after storm

NICHOLASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man from Arlington is being called a hero after pulling a mother and child from their home that collapsed during Wednesday’s storms.

Craig Layton says he and his son were digging fence posts on a property in Nicholasville when his phone started going off with weather warnings. Then, he got a different type of alert.

“My mother, she called me, and she says, ‘Craig, the weather sirens are going off in Morgan. We’re going in the bathroom to duck for cover.’ I said, ‘Mom, we’ll get up and go too. I guess if we get in a storm, we’ll lie in the ditch right here and we’ll be ok.’ And we got finished and we just drove. And the storm came in right behind us,” Layton said.

Just down the road, Tina Moody and her 11-year-old daughter were taking shelter in a bedroom when they heard the storm coming.

“The roof started lifting a couple of times and I just threw myself on top of her on her bed. And the roof flew off, and then the walls and glass-like started coming in on us,” Moody said.

They heard what sounded like a train, and then they were pinned under furniture and debris.

“I looked out the window and I saw the daughter. I saw her hair and her arm. She was kind of waving, and I don’t think she was waving at me. She was just in a panic,” Layton said.

Layton checked for downed power lines before running into the home. He spotted Tina first, but she told him to get her daughter before attempting to save herself.

“I asked, ‘do you mind if I pick you up and tote you out of here?’ and her mother said, ‘Please go ahead,’ cause the girl was just beside herself,” Layton said.

Moody said, “And then I got out and there was nothing salvageable.”

Layton was a firefighter for six years and was able to get everyone to safety with minimal injuries. But he says someone bigger than him was in complete control.

“It was no coincidence we were there because the divine hand of God put us there. Otherwise, we had no business to be there. I think that the greatest message is when you hear those warnings, please take heed. Otherwise, there’s no telling what trouble you might be in,” Layton said.

First State Bank in Early County has set up an emergency account for the family. They also are taking clothing donations for the Moodys. They need women’s and men’s 2X clothing, and size 14-16 junior clothing. They also need men’s 13 shoes and women’s 8.5 and 9.5 shoes.

