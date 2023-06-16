Ask the Expert
GBI: Grandson charged with murder in his grandfather’s death

The two reportedly lived next door to each other.
The two reportedly lived next door to each other.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The grandson of a Brooks County man has been arrested for being involved in his death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Wednesday, the GBI was called to help investigate a murder investigation in the 100 block of Burnette Road.

During the investigation, evidence led to the arrest of Allen Dale Rogers, 29, in connection to the shooting death of his grandfather, Edward Sapp, per the GBI. Rogers is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Rogers and Sapp reportedly lived next door to each other.

Sapp’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

Rogers is currently in the Brooks County Jail.

The GBI says the death is still under investigation.

