Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Gas station clerk asks friend to rob the store so he can go home early, police say

Isaias Jones, the store clerk, is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Isaias Jones, the store clerk, is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A gas station employee in Tulsa is accused of asking a friend to find someone to rob the store so he could go home early, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the investigation began when the employee, Isaias Jones, reported that a man walked into the store June 5 and handed him a note that read, “Give me all your money or I will shoot you.”

Jones complied, and the suspect left with cash.

Investigators later identified Steven Jones (no relation) as the suspect and arrested him on June 8.

However, police said there was more to the story than what appeared. Steven Jones confessed to the robbery, but he said his friend Alyia Locke set up the crime because Isaias Jones had asked her if someone could rob the store so he could leave early.

Police said Alyia Locke recruited Steven Jones to rob the gas station.
Police said Alyia Locke recruited Steven Jones to rob the gas station.(Tulsa Police Department)

Police said Locke was arrested for an outstanding warrant and provided text messages that corroborated Steven Jones’ story.

Police then arrested Isaias Jones on Wednesday, who admitted to asking Locke to find someone to rob the store because he was tired and wanted to go home.

Isaias Jones is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Steven Jones is charged with conspiracy to commit embezzlement and possession of a firearm after the former conviction of a felony.

Locke was arrested for an outstanding warrant and could also face charges of embezzlement, police said.

Both men were released on bond, according to jail records. As of Friday afternoon, Locke remains in the Tulsa County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the dead alligator on the side of Highway 82.
Reptile on the roadway: Alligator killed by car on Highway 82
Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, power outages across South Georgia are high.
Current power outages across South Georiga
Flooding in Albany.
Thursday storms cover Southwest Ga., cause some flooding
The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also...
2 escape destroyed South Ga. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms
The two reportedly lived next door to each other.
GBI: Grandson charged with murder in his grandfather’s death

Latest News

FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse on Feb. 22,...
Federal judge blocks much of Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Photo of the aftermath after lightning hit the Nashville, Georgia home and started a fire.
South Georgia lineman’s home destroyed by fire after lightning strike
Megan Miller was last seen on May 27 in Perry.
Perry police search for missing and endangered pregnant woman
A tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, killing three people, injuring...
Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens