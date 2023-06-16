Ask the Expert
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los Angeles. Disclosure of secret National Security Agency surveillance programs isnt the first time the government has been caught spying on Americans or that classified government information has been leaked. The Vietnam War and civil-rights protest movements of the 1960s and 1970s generated plenty of surveillance and secrecy. And leaks. Former Pentagon analyst Daniel Ellsberg was indicted for leaking classified government information about the Vietnam War in 1971 to The New York Times and other newspapers.(AP Photo/Nick Ut)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Daniel Ellsberg, the former military analyst who leaked the documents on the Vietnam War known as the Pentagon Papers, has died at the age of 92, according to multiple reports.

His family announced his death due to pancreatic cancer, The New York Times reported.

Reporting on the study, which was about 7,000 pages long, first started in 1971. Ellsberg shared the top secret material with The Times, The Washington Post and other news publications.

