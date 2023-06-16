Crisp County sheriff/EMA director on being prepared for severe storms

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - With severe weather sweeping across South Georgia on Wednesday and Thursday, officials across the area are asking residents to be prepared for the next weather event. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to the sheriff and EMA director for Crisp County about what he said during the recent storms and how he is keeping the community safe.

I know this is a busy day for you. What do EMA directors do on days like this, where storms are forecast?

“Well, most of us started last night looking at today’s forecast yesterday afternoon, and then overnight, we checked to see if those have been updated, which this storm was updated,” Crisp County Sheriff and EMA Director Billy Hancock said. “We went from three out of five possibilities to four out of five possibilities. So we’re making sure that we’re getting that information to all our county partners. Public works, fire, police department, county administrators, city manager, so they can plan their day and we bill that information here inside the operation center to put it out in either e-mail or by Zoom, such as you and I are doing with those people in our community.”

So y’all are getting prepared. I know you get all your public works folks ready. What do you want the people to think about? As we go along with this forecast.

“Well, I think especially this afternoon, as we’re talking, it needs to be a concern about how are you going to get your warning?” Hancock said. “Some people have a misconception about outdoor warning sirens, Jim. They think those sirens should be heard in their house and they’re not going to be. Those are there when the public is outside in parks and parking lots and things of that nature. So have multiple type ways to receive your warning. Have social media handy; have your network handy, have a television; have a radio, have a weather radio sign up for Code Red, if it’s available in your area, but make sure if one system goes out, another one will reach you.”

Weather is a serious issue right now, and people need to take it seriously.

“Oh, I think so,” Hancock said. “And I think, you know, we here in Crisp County, had trees down the day before yesterday. We had hail yesterday afternoon in the southern part of the county, and we’ve already been under a thunderstorm warning this morning.”

So one other thing you have to worry about, I know in Crisp County is you have I-75 going right through the middle of you and there’s a lot of driving. You could have up to 1,000 drivers an hour going through your county at times, so that could be had under some kind of warning.”

“That is correct,” Hancock said. “We talked a lot of times, here in Crisp County, about our populations, not 22,000, our population is 34,000. When you take the interstate and Georgia 300, and the motels, the number one visited state park in the state of Georgia; it expands who we have to look out for and the things that we have to be prepared.”

