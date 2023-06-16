Reptile on the roadway: Alligator killed by car on Highway 82

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The body of an alligator was found on Highway 82 in Albany on Friday.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the 10-foot-long alligator was hit and killed by a car when crossing the highway. It was crossing from a pond headed to the Flint River on the other side of the roadway.

It was estimated that the alligator had been dead for days before crews picked it up on Friday.

The left side of the car that likely hit the reptile was still on the side of the road when WALB was on the scene. Any injuries related to the crash are unknown.

A Georgia Department of Natural Resources worker walking up to the alligator. (Source: WALB)

