Reptile on the roadway: Alligator killed by car on Highway 82

Photo of the dead alligator on the side of Highway 82.
Photo of the dead alligator on the side of Highway 82.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team and Seth Feiner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The body of an alligator was found on Highway 82 in Albany on Friday.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the 10-foot-long alligator was hit and killed by a car when crossing the highway. It was crossing from a pond headed to the Flint River on the other side of the roadway.

It was estimated that the alligator had been dead for days before crews picked it up on Friday.

The left side of the car that likely hit the reptile was still on the side of the road when WALB was on the scene. Any injuries related to the crash are unknown.

A Georgia Department of Natural Resources worker walking up to the alligator.
A Georgia Department of Natural Resources worker walking up to the alligator.(Source: WALB)

