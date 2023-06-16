Albany food bank aims to help those struggling with SNAP issues.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People who rely on SNAP may be seeing delays in their benefits. SNAP is short for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps many families put food on the table.

Feeding the Valley Food Banks is helping those who aren’t getting benefits in time.

If you are experiencing delays in SNAP benefits you probably aren’t the only one. The Georgia Department of Human Services says applications dating back to March 2023 are delayed.

Feeding the Valley here in Albany prides itself on its mission of feeding the hungry with a spirit of compassion and inclusiveness. They serve anyone ranging from the young crowd to the older population.

“Our duty of the food bank is snap outreach. So, at our commodity distribution sites we help people sign up people who are eligible for snap benefits but have not yet acquired them so they can get the benefits they need,” said Frank Sheppard, president and CEO of Feeding the Valley.

Feeding The Valley serves about 102 partner agencies in the Southwest Georgia region. Part of the problem is many are unaware that are even eligible.

“The number is into the thousands in the four counties that make up the Albany footprint. So probably between four and five thousand is my guess, and there is a number of untold individuals that are eligible but not signed up,” said Sheppard.

Only about 2,500 out of the 4,000 are signed up, which is around half of the population they serve.

One of the challenges faced is once a family moves from state to state, you might lose some of the benefits.

“The program is a federally funded program, so it does have some regulations. Unfortunately, it can often be the case that if they move from one state to the other, they could lose some of the benefits and have to reapply to get their benefits in the area they are moving to,” Sheppard said

Organizations like Feeding the Valley make sure that while you are waiting for approval of SNAP benefits you get the food you need.

