Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 Tifton robberies under investigation

On June 15, two separate robberies occurred within an hour in Tifton.
On June 15, two separate robberies occurred within an hour in Tifton.
By Rowan Edmonds
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, two separate robberies occurred within an hour in Tifton, per police.

Around 10:40 p.m., Tifton police responded to an armed robbery at the Enmart found on North Tift Ave. At the scene, the store clerk said that an unknown male wearing all black and a hoodie came to the window, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money. According to Tifton police, the subject fled the scene on foot when the clerk refused to give him money.

Less than an hour later, Tifton police were dispatched to Murphy USA in response to an armed robbery. The store clerk said that a male also wearing a black hoodie and camo hat presented a gun, demanded money from the cash register and then fled the scene on foot towards Walmart.

These robberies are active and ongoing investigations by the Tifton Police Department. If you have any information on these incidents, please get in touch with Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the dead alligator on the side of Highway 82.
Reptile on the roadway: Alligator killed by car on Highway 82
Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, power outages across South Georgia are high.
Current power outages across South Georiga
Flooding in Albany.
Thursday storms cover Southwest Ga., cause some flooding
The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also...
2 escape destroyed South Ga. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms
The two reportedly lived next door to each other.
GBI: Grandson charged with murder in his grandfather’s death

Latest News

South Georgia lineman’s home destroyed by fire after lightning strike
The shooting happened months apart in March and June.
Suspects charged in Tifton mobile home park shootings
SGMC uses new technology to control traffic and save lives
Photo of the aftermath after lightning hit the Nashville, Georgia home and started a fire.
South Georgia lineman’s home destroyed by fire after lightning strike