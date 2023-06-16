2 Tifton robberies under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, two separate robberies occurred within an hour in Tifton, per police.

Around 10:40 p.m., Tifton police responded to an armed robbery at the Enmart found on North Tift Ave. At the scene, the store clerk said that an unknown male wearing all black and a hoodie came to the window, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money. According to Tifton police, the subject fled the scene on foot when the clerk refused to give him money.

Less than an hour later, Tifton police were dispatched to Murphy USA in response to an armed robbery. The store clerk said that a male also wearing a black hoodie and camo hat presented a gun, demanded money from the cash register and then fled the scene on foot towards Walmart.

These robberies are active and ongoing investigations by the Tifton Police Department. If you have any information on these incidents, please get in touch with Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132.

