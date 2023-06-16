Ask the Expert
1 killed, 3 injured in 4 vehicle Valdosta crash

Those injured were taken to a local hospital.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead and three are injured after a crash involving a log truck and cars happened in Valdosta, per the Valdosta Police Department.

The crash was first reported around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

After police got on the scene to the 1000 block of East Hill Avenue, they found a log truck hit a pickup truck and then overturned, according to a police release. The pickup truck driver was declared dead at the scene.

The three injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-lightening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

