Thomasville is revamping Cassidy Pond Park with state grant funds

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville is going to revamp Cassidy Pond Park with a grant they received from Governor Brian Kemp’s Office.

Governor Kemp announced preliminary grant awards that aim to improve neighborhood assets like parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access in communities all across the state. The awards are part of a state grant program, Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities.

The city of Thomasville received $998,800 in funds for improvements at Cassidy Pond Park.

“We’re excited to further activate Cassidy Pond Park through the use of these grant funds,” Mike Owens, city of Thomasville’s manager of Parks/Recreation & Golf said. “Cassidy Pond is primarily known as a fishing spot, and we’re excited to build on that by adding additional amenities for the community to enjoy.”

Improvements at Cassidy Pond Park include a half-mile walking trail, a fishing dock, restrooms, additional picnic facilities and a disc golf course.

