Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 1970′s law to “protect the best interests of Indian Children.” It is known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA.

ICWA was challenged because, when it comes to foster care and adoption of tribal kids, it favors Native American families or tribes in child custody cases.

Chad and Jennifer Brackeen of Texas were one of several white foster couples who had petitioned the court, claiming ICWA is a form of racial discrimination. Native Americans said the law protects their way of life.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, upholding a lower court ruling that the ICWA does not violate several provisions of the Constitution.

President Biden praised the ruling because “it keeps in place a vital protection for tribal sovereignty and Native children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A slight risk of severe storms is expected for parts of Southwest Georgia on Thursday. Threats...
Thursday storms cover Southwest Ga., cause some flooding
If you’re traveling on I-75, law enforcement says to slow down or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Excessive speeding of 100MPH on South Ga. I-75; Officials say slow down or pay the fine
The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also...
2 escape destroyed South Ga. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms
Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
Photo of Valdosta shooting suspect Chantel Wade
Suspect wanted in Valdosta shooting

Latest News

The grant totaled almost $1 million.
Thomasville is revamping Cassidy Pond Park with state grant funds
95-year-old Mabel Hashisaka of Kauaʻi Kookie
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
Flooding in Randolph County.
Flood photos throughout South Georgia
A slight risk of severe storms is expected for parts of Southwest Georgia on Thursday. Threats...
Thursday storms cover Southwest Ga., cause some flooding