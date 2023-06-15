Ask the Expert
South Georgia severe weather aftermath; Officials give storm safety tips

Wednesday and Thursday's extreme weather left damage throughout the community, but everyone is pulling together to get things back to normal.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many people across Albany are recovering from Wednesday’s and Thursday’s storm damage. Experts say there are things you can do to stay safe amid storms and flooding.

A handful of trees were knocked over as a result of the storms. Lee Harper, owner of Harper Tree Service, says there are a few things you can do to help prevent this from happening.

“You don’t have to cut the trees down,” Harper said. “What I always tell my customers is if you have trees on the east side of your house, that’s the safe side of the house. We don’t have many storms at all that come directly out of the East. Our storms come out of the South, Southwest, West, Northwest.”

Harper adds that people should also trim their trees and get rid of limbs directly over their houses and rotted parts of the tree.

As for people who live in mobile homes, Harper says to get out if you can.

“Anytime you’re anywhere in a mobile home that is close to trees, and you have a storm coming up, I wouldn’t stay in the mobile home,” he said. “There’s not enough structure there that’s actually going to keep the tree out of the inside of the house as it would a brick home or a home like that.”

Albany Fire Department staff say they spent much of Wednesday helping people out of flooded cars.

Albany Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Rubin Jordan says luckily, there haven’t been any significant issues so far on Thursday.

“One thing we always try to reiterate to people is ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.’ You might think your vehicle can go through these flooded streets, but really, you don’t know what’s going on underneath that street,” Jordan said. “During a lot of events, the road could’ve gave away and it could be deeper than what it seems and you might not be able to see it.”

Harper told WALB if people are worried about trees falling on their houses during a severe storm, they should get the trees around their houses assessed before the next round of severe weather.

