Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

SGMC uses new technology to controll traffic and save lives

In an effort to improve emergency response time and save more lives, South Georgia Medical...
In an effort to improve emergency response time and save more lives, South Georgia Medical Center is adding traffic preemption devices to all of its ambulances.(Envato)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia hospital is using cutting-edge technology to save lives by controlling traffic.

In an effort to improve emergency response time and save more lives, South Georgia Medical Center is adding traffic preemption devices to all of its ambulances.

When an ambulance is approaching an intersection with its sirens and lights on, the device will turn every light in the direction they’re going green.

“It makes it safer for everybody,” Michael Colman, SGMC EMS Chief, said. “When we’re trying to go through a big intersection where there are three or four lanes and maybe a divider, that’s really dangerous for us. So really, it’s not only helpful for us, but it’s also even better for the driving and pedestrian public.”

Valdosta Fire Department currently uses this same device on 10 of their fire trucks. So far, the traffic center says they have seen lifesaving response times. Something they’re hoping for their ambulances as well.

“It does actually save, according to the city, about 10-11 seconds per intersection. If you think of the way we travel during a call, we can go through 10 intersections in a really short amount of time. So, we really could save maybe more than a minute trying to get to somebody that really has a life-threatening emergency,” Colman said.

Valdosta has over 100 traffic light intersections. Drivers on the road may notice a shorter light if an ambulance or fire truck with lights and sirens is approaching. But the light will reset to normal operations.

“It will save the residents time and possibly life. You have the option of getting to the hospital anywhere from one to two minutes sooner. Which could make a big difference between life and death,” Larry Ogden, Valdosta Engineering Dept. Traffic Manager said.

These new devices being implemented are possible due to generous donations from the SGMC Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A slight risk of severe storms is expected for parts of Southwest Georgia on Thursday. Threats...
Severe weather possible in Southwest Ga. on Thursday
If you’re traveling on I-75, law enforcement says to slow down or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Excessive speeding of 100MPH on South Ga. I-75; Officials say slow down or pay the fine
The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also...
2 escape destroyed South Ga. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms
Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
Photo of Valdosta shooting suspect Chantel Wade
Suspect wanted in Valdosta shooting

Latest News

Douglas officials make plans to curb crime at the George Washington Carver Shopping Center
Extreme weather aftermath
Jamie Worsley sits down with Lt. Danny Alday from the LCSO to bring you the faces of suspects...
Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for elder abuse suspect
Albany Technical College will be closed starting Thursday because of inclement weather,...
Albany Tech closes because of inclement weather