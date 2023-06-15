SGMC uses new technology to controll traffic and save lives

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia hospital is using cutting-edge technology to save lives by controlling traffic.

In an effort to improve emergency response time and save more lives, South Georgia Medical Center is adding traffic preemption devices to all of its ambulances.

When an ambulance is approaching an intersection with its sirens and lights on, the device will turn every light in the direction they’re going green.

“It makes it safer for everybody,” Michael Colman, SGMC EMS Chief, said. “When we’re trying to go through a big intersection where there are three or four lanes and maybe a divider, that’s really dangerous for us. So really, it’s not only helpful for us, but it’s also even better for the driving and pedestrian public.”

Valdosta Fire Department currently uses this same device on 10 of their fire trucks. So far, the traffic center says they have seen lifesaving response times. Something they’re hoping for their ambulances as well.

“It does actually save, according to the city, about 10-11 seconds per intersection. If you think of the way we travel during a call, we can go through 10 intersections in a really short amount of time. So, we really could save maybe more than a minute trying to get to somebody that really has a life-threatening emergency,” Colman said.

Valdosta has over 100 traffic light intersections. Drivers on the road may notice a shorter light if an ambulance or fire truck with lights and sirens is approaching. But the light will reset to normal operations.

“It will save the residents time and possibly life. You have the option of getting to the hospital anywhere from one to two minutes sooner. Which could make a big difference between life and death,” Larry Ogden, Valdosta Engineering Dept. Traffic Manager said.

These new devices being implemented are possible due to generous donations from the SGMC Foundation.

