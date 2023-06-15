Ask the Expert
Severe weather threat on Thursday

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple rounds of scattered severe storms are possible on Thursday. Thursday is a FIRST Alert Weather Day with a Slight/Marginal Risk for severe weather. Prepare and remain alert for threats of damaging wind gusts, large hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. It’s difficult to pinpoint what areas the more intense storms will impact therefore you should have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings that may be issued. A Flood Watch remains in effect through 8pm Thursday. On average 2-4″ of rain have fallen with isolated 5″+. Thursday an additional 1-3″ is possible and will increase the threat of river flooding and flash flooding.

Unsettled weather brings more rain and the threat of severe thunderstorms on Friday. Through the weekend into the middle of next week scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely daily. Nights warm and muggy with lows low 70s with days warm and humid as highs rise into the upper 80s low 90s.

