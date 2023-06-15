Not as stormy nor wet through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another gray, wet and stormy day across #SGA. Although the severe threat remains it hasn’t been as widespread however flash flooding remains a threat as clusters of heavy rain track over saturated soils. Many areas have received 5″+ this week with more on the way. Rain covered roads have been reported in several counties as a Flood Watch remains in effect until 8pm.

The severe threat tapers off tomorrow with a Slight Risk covering our southwestern counties while a Marginal Risk outlines the rest of #SGA on Friday. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threats.

Weekend brings scattered storms on Saturday then isolated storms on Sunday isolated storms but not a washout. Next week look for showers and thunderstorms daily. Enjoy temperatures that’ll remain slightly below to near average with highs upper 80s low 90s and lows upper 60s low 70s.

