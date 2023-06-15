Man wanted in Albany shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted on murder charges in connection to the shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Tommy Charles Stewart is wanted in connection to the death of Semario Watkins.

Stewart is wanted on felony murder, aggravated battery, armed robbery and possession of a firearm charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

