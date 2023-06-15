Ask the Expert
Man wanted in Albany shooting death

Tommy Charles Stewart is wanted in connection to the death of Semario Watkins.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted on murder charges in connection to the shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Stewart is wanted on felony murder, aggravated battery, armed robbery and possession of a firearm charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

