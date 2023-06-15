‘It was scary’: Storms slam through Randolph Co. properties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Most of South Georgia escaped Thursday’s round of severe weather, but other communities were hit pretty hard. No major injuries were reported, but homeowners have plenty of repairs.

If you drive down Trinity Church Road in Randolph County, you’ll find twisted trees, debris in every corner and flooded fields. People’s homes and property were also directly hit.

“(We) got over 6 inches of rain, and it was scary,’” said Randy Heleski, a Randolph County resident.

The barn has been standing since 1999 and even survived winds from Hurricane Michael. (walb)

A 70 by 300 feet barn that survived over 120 mph winds from Hurricane Michael in 2018 is now destroyed. A concrete structure in the front of his yard was also destroyed.

“Its original height was 70 feet, and today, it’s about 35 or 40. it took the top half off,” Heleski said.

But with all of Helski’s damage, there was even more damage done just a mile down the road. The front yard of a home was demolished with debris and storage structures were smashed by trees. The woman who was home alone at the time said she was just sitting in her lounge chair when suddenly she heard raging winds.

“I tried to open up the back door to see what’s going on, but I’m glad I didn’t because stuff was flying,” she said.

A ceiling fan is just hanging on by a wire after a hole was blown through the home's roof. (walb)

Despite that, the woman is still optimistic.

“Things can be replaced. We’ve got our memories, but I’m tired of memories like these,” she said.

As storms continue to slam through South Georgia, people are finding it harder to pick up the pieces of damage left behind.

“The yards are so muddy we can’t really get in with heavy equipment. People are getting stuck, so it’s kind of a no-win situation right now,” Heleski said.

Right now there is no confirmation the damage was caused by a tornado. (walb)

All of these residents are forced to wait until the long stretch of storms passes so they can start piecing together what was once their homes and property.

“Things like that, you’ve got to look at it positively,” Heleski said.

