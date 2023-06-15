House fire caused by possible lightning strike in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Fire teams put out a fire Thursday morning after neighbors reported lighting from morning storms struck a home.

The fire happened on Briarwood Circle in Americus after 9 a.m.

Crews from the Americus Fire Department and Sumter County Fire Rescue worked to put out the blaze while also battling thunderstorms.

Crews stayed on the scene until around noon to inspect and salvage parts of the home, according to a release.

