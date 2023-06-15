There’s a slight risk of Severe Storms & Flash Flooding for Southwest Georgia Thursday 6/15/2023 until 2pm for most of Southwest GA. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Continues! Drier Friday. A mixed bag this weekend. Showers and storms take over again next week with cooler than average temperatures.

