First Alert Weather Day
Strong-severe storms & heavy rainfall linger
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
There’s a slight risk of Severe Storms & Flash Flooding for Southwest Georgia Thursday 6/15/2023 until 2pm for most of Southwest GA. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Continues! Drier Friday. A mixed bag this weekend. Showers and storms take over again next week with cooler than average temperatures.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
