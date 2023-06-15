Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Weather Day

Strong-severe storms & heavy rainfall linger
There's a slight risk of Severe Storms & Flash Flooding for Southwest Georgia Thursday 6/15/2023 until 2pm for most of Southwest GA. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Co
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s a slight risk of Severe Storms & Flash Flooding for Southwest Georgia Thursday 6/15/2023 until 2pm for most of Southwest GA. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Continues! Drier Friday. A mixed bag this weekend. Showers and storms take over again next week with cooler than average temperatures.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday.
Severe weather possible in Southwest Ga. on Thursday
If you’re traveling on I-75, law enforcement says to slow down or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Excessive speeding of 100MPH on South Ga. I-75; Officials say slow down or pay the fine
The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also...
2 escape destroyed South Ga. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms
Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
Photo of Valdosta shooting suspect Chantel Wade
Suspect wanted in Valdosta shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day
WALB First Alert Weather
Severe weather threat on Thursday
First Alert Weather 11pm Thursday June 14
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday.
Severe weather possible in Southwest Ga. on Thursday