Current power outages across South Georiga
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, power outages across South Georgia are high.
The following counties have between 1-500 residents without power:
- Seminole
- Miller
- Quitman
- Webster
- Randolph
- Calhoun
- Baker
- Mitchell
- Grady
- Thomas
- Colquitt
- Lee
- Worth
- Lowndes
- Tift
- Turner
- Wilcox
- Berrien
- Lanier
- Echols
- Clinch
Less than five people affected:
- Early
- Clay
- Stewart
- Cook
- Coffee
More than 500 people affected:
- Decatur
- Dougherty
- Sumter
- Atkinson
Below is a list of links where viewers can see more information:
- GPC Outage Map
- Outage App Mitchell
- Outage App Grady
- webmap.colquittemc.com/OMSWebMap/OMSWebMap.htm?clientKey=undefined
- Outage Viewer Sumter
- map.irwinemc.com/omswebmap/OMSWebMap.htm
- https://www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=albany
