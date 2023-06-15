Current power outages across South Georiga

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, power outages across South Georgia are high.

The following counties have between 1-500 residents without power:

Seminole

Miller

Quitman

Webster

Randolph

Calhoun

Baker

Mitchell

Grady

Thomas

Colquitt

Lee

Worth

Lowndes

Tift

Turner

Wilcox

Berrien

Lanier

Echols

Clinch

Less than five people affected:

Early

Clay

Stewart

Cook

Coffee

More than 500 people affected:

Decatur

Dougherty

Sumter

Atkinson

