Current power outages across South Georiga

Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, power outages across South Georgia are high.
By Rowan Edmonds
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, power outages across South Georgia are high.

The following counties have between 1-500 residents without power:

  • Seminole
  • Miller
  • Quitman
  • Webster
  • Randolph
  • Calhoun
  • Baker
  • Mitchell
  • Grady
  • Thomas
  • Colquitt
  • Lee
  • Worth
  • Lowndes
  • Tift
  • Turner
  • Wilcox
  • Berrien
  • Lanier
  • Echols
  • Clinch

Less than five people affected:

  • Early
  • Clay
  • Stewart
  • Cook
  • Coffee

More than 500 people affected:

  • Decatur
  • Dougherty
  • Sumter
  • Atkinson

Below is a list of links where viewers can see more information:

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

