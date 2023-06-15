Cleanup underway in Thomasville as residents deal with days of heavy rain, wind

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A barrage of heavy rain and wind Wednesday night had crews in the Rose City out early Thursday working to restore power, while also racing against the radar.

The city reported outages across Thomasville, with an estimated 12 to 15 power poles damaged or broken following Wednesday’s severe weather.

One power crew was working to clear a tree that fell along the 1300 block of East Jackson Street. The sign from a nearby business appeared damaged as well.

The city shut down Northside Park, after a tree fell on a powerline near the park’s entrance.

Along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, some residents were luckier than others.

Elizabeth Davis was inside her home as the storm rolled through.

“Boom! TV went out, lights went out,” she said.

“It Blinked out, then came back on. They kept blinking, blinking, blinking. Then they came back on nothing. I didn’t hear anything else. I started looking out the window, all I saw was lightning, thunder.”

Hours later, Davis stepped outside and saw a tree resting on her metal roof. It appeared to cause minor damage near the top of her roof.

Another tree landed on her shed in the back yard.

She said she has homeowner’s insurance, and she was praying it would cover cleanup costs.

“I cannot afford to pay for this. It’s two trees, it’s going to take a crew,” she said.

“I know that, there’s chain saws. You can’t go up there with an axe and cut stuff down. This is a mess.”

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Thomasville utilities reported 1,556 customers without power.

