Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Bayer reaches $6.9 million settlement with New York over weedkiller Roundup safety concerns

Roundup
The companies falsely claimed in advertising that their Roundup products “won’t harm anything but weeds,” and “do not pose a threat to the health of animal wildlife,” state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 DE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two companies that sell top brands of household weedkiller will pay $6.9 million for allegedly making false and misleading claims regarding the safety of their products as part of a settlement with the New York attorney general’s office announced on Thursday.

Agrochemical company Monsanto and its parent company Bayer CropScience LP allegedly claimed in advertising that their Roundup consumer products were safe and nontoxic, despite their products containing glyphosate, which can be toxic to honeybees and butterflies as well as aquatic animals, according to the settlement.

The companies falsely claimed in advertising that their Roundup products “won’t harm anything but weeds,” and “do not pose a threat to the health of animal wildlife,” state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

Those claims breached a previous settlement the New York state Office of the Attorney General reached with Monsanto about two decades ago, in which Monsanto agreed to stop making unsubstantiated claims regarding the safety of Roundup products that contain the herbicide.

“Pesticides can cause serious harm to the health of our environment, and pose a deadly threat to wildlife, including pollinators and other species vital to agriculture,” said James in a statement. “It is essential that pesticide companies — even and especially the most powerful ones — are honest with consumers about the dangers posed by their products so that they can be used responsibly.”

Email messages left for Bayer were not immediately returned.

The millions of dollars that Bayer and Monsanto will pay to the New York attorney general’s office will go toward remedying the impacts of toxic pesticides on the environment. The settlement also requires the companies to immediately remove or discontinue any advertisements that represent Roundup products containing glyphosate as harmless, nontoxic or free from risk to pollinators and other wildlife.

Bayer has faced thousands of lawsuits over the years under claims that weedkiller Roundup causes cancer. The chemical they use in their products, glyphosate, also came under intense scrutiny after the France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is part of the World Health Organization, classified it as a “probable human carcinogen” in 2015.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A slight risk of severe storms is expected for parts of Southwest Georgia on Thursday. Threats...
Severe weather possible in Southwest Ga. on Thursday
If you’re traveling on I-75, law enforcement says to slow down or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Excessive speeding of 100MPH on South Ga. I-75; Officials say slow down or pay the fine
The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also...
2 escape destroyed South Ga. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms
Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
Photo of Valdosta shooting suspect Chantel Wade
Suspect wanted in Valdosta shooting

Latest News

FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120...
UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal
Denise Lodge, left, covers her face with a printout of the indictment against her as she walks...
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England
FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in...
How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders