Westover Alum places 3rd in NCAA Track Championships

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend Pickett represented Campbell University at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas.

The former Patriot competed in the 400 meter hurdles taking home third place with a personal best time of 54.86 seconds making her the 17th female 400 meter hurdler in the world. The accolades don’t stop there for the former Patriot, Pickett was also named a first team All-American for the first time in her career.

“It was unexplainable. It was a very unexplainable feeling like I couldn’t believe my eyes, but I knew that I trusted God the whole entire race and I knew how bad I wanted it and how bad I wanted people to actually know my name and recognize the hard work that I’m putting in. Because I go to a small D1 school and it’s constantly overlooked. I just feel like no matter where you go you can still be able to be great and that’s how I looked at it after I placed third at Nationals,” said Pickett.

