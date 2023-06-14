Valdosta sprinter to run in Adidas Outdoor Nationals

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - ”If you see Travis run and it’s there in person just know Travis is going to make sure you enjoy watching him run. He’s going to chase down any competition that he has. He’s going to make sure that he’s giving it 100% and he’s never going to give up. Even if he’s behind he’s not going to give up in that race,” said Ed Mobley, Valdosta High School head track coach.

Travis Turner is rounding out just his second season running track and he’s finishing in a big way after qualifying for the Adidas Track Nationals in the 200 and 400 meter dash.

If you look at Turner’s stature tall, lean with long legs then you’d think he was made for the track but for him running track isn’t something that ever really crossed his mind.

“My friends. My friend got me into it and I didn’t even know what race to run until one meet my coach, Coach Mobley just threw me into a 400 and I actually ran a pretty good time. I ran a 52 for my first ever 400,″said Turner.

It wasn’t until the end of last season that he knew he could have a successful track career.

“When I made it to state my first year. I was like yeah I can keep going and I can go somewhere with this.”

From state and now to nationals, since running in his first 400, it’s become his favorite race and he’s decreased his time by 4 seconds. He ran 48.5 seconds to qualify for the championship elite division of the Adidas Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.

His coach says he knew this would be Travis’ breakout season.

“I seen him for the first time running last year and it was a major improvement. Consistency. Even with the workouts. He took the workouts more seriously this season than he did his first season and it helped a whole lot when it came to his times even on the relays.”

Turner is hungrier than ever going into this weekend especially in the 400 meters. This past high school season he false started at the region meet ending his chances of making it to state in the race. Instead of dwelling on the situation, Turner says it taught him a lesson that he is carrying with him into this weekend.

“Mindset is everything. It’s going to get hard. But you’re going to want to quit but you just got to stay focused and keep pushing yourself.”

The race isn’t over quite yet, Turner will look to bring some hardware back to Titletown this weekend and we certainly wish him luck!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.