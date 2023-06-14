Tifton dog that was thrown out of car during carjacking has been found

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Louie, the Tifton dog that was thrown out of the car during a reported carjacking, has been found.

Louie was thrown out of his owner’s car when burglars stole it and drove off, per the owner. The dog’s owner, Sarah Kate, said she was inside a friend’s home when her car was stolen. The car was later found rammed into a tree on a dirt road near G.O. Bailey Elementary School.

After a week of searching, Louie was found in the bushes on Outerbridge Drive near I-75, according to a person who reported him being located in a “Looking for Louie” Facebook group.

The couple who found him wished to remain anonymous.

