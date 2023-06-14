‘Ties that Bind’: Albany mentorship event inspires brighter futures

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Often times ties symbolize the right of passage to manhood, but for 50 young boys it symbolized a connection to a brighter future.

On Wednesday, people from all types of jobs in Dougherty County brought not only their ties but also years of advice and experience to pass on to these young boys who are just getting their lives started.

Over 50 young men recited affirmations to inspire them to follow their dreams. (walb)

“Perseverance, you’ve got to see things through. You have to work through it no matter how hard or difficult it is,” Terron Hayes, Dougherty County Chief Deputy, said.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a person between the ages of 18 to 21 is most likely to experience a serious violent crime. That’s why event coordinator Darrell Sabbs says this event serves as early prevention.

“We know that our young people consist of 40% of the population. But on the other hand, they are 100% of our future. If you see a man then you know how to be a man, and those are mottos and genres we instill in them every day,” he said.

Beyond the many patterns and designs of a tie is a greater message for young boys to travel on a better path to success.

“Without these symbols, young boys are left to think that maybe a gun is a passage into manhood and we don’t want that kind of thinking in our young people,” Sabbs said.

This is the 20th year Phoebe has hosted the Ties that Bind Luncheon. (walb)

Event participant Kayshawn Amos said the symbol of a tie also invokes a confident feeling to achieve whatever he puts his mind to.

“I mean when you look good you feel good. When you learn how to tie a tie it makes you feel like a man,” he said.

Sabbs said it’s a big responsibility that accomplished men throughout the community have; to lead the way for the next generation of men.

“Let them know that they’re wonderful and that they can achieve and following role models, real models, and not just a role model, it can change their life, but they gotta want to do it themselves. Starting a fire and flame at an early age is so important,” he said.

